The Utah Jazz (3-7) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (3-6) at Delta Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Jazz won on Friday 127-121 over the Grizzlies. In the win, Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 26 points.

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Walker Kessler C Out Elbow 5.7 5.7 0.3

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Scoot Henderson: Out (Ankle), Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Ishmail Wainright: Questionable (Calf), Malcolm Brogdon: Out (Hamstring), Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb)

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW

