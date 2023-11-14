The Portland Trail Blazers (3-6) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (3-7) on November 14, 2023 at Delta Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Utah has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Jazz are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 18th.

The Jazz score 113.9 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 111.7 the Trail Blazers give up.

Utah is 3-4 when scoring more than 111.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Jazz have performed better when playing at home this year, posting 120.0 points per game, compared to 109.8 per game in road games.

Utah is giving up 118.0 points per game this season at home, which is 6.0 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (124.0).

In terms of three-pointers, the Jazz have performed better at home this season, making 14.8 three-pointers per game with a 40.7% three-point percentage, compared to 13.3 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz Injuries