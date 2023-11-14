Top Player Prop Bets for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers on November 14, 2023
Player props are available for Lauri Markkanen and Shaedon Sharpe, among others, when the Utah Jazz host the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Delta Center
NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -114)
|9.5 (Over: +102)
|3.5 (Over: -115)
- Markkanen's 24.3 points per game average is 0.2 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (9.5).
- Markkanen has averaged 4.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).
John Collins Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -108)
|8.5 (Over: -102)
|1.5 (Over: +172)
- The 14.5-point over/under set for John Collins on Tuesday is 1.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.
- He has collected 11.0 rebounds per game, 2.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- He makes 1.0 three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).
Jordan Clarkson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: -135)
|4.5 (Over: -156)
|1.5 (Over: -179)
- The 20.5-point prop total for Jordan Clarkson on Tuesday is 5.8 higher than his scoring average, which is 14.7.
- His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Clarkson averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
- Clarkson's 1.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers
Shaedon Sharpe Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -141)
|3.5 (Over: -156)
|2.5 (Over: +104)
- Tuesday's prop bet for Sharpe is 21.5 points, 2.2 more than his season average.
- His rebounding average of 5.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).
- Sharpe has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- Sharpe averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).
