Player props are available for Lauri Markkanen and Shaedon Sharpe, among others, when the Utah Jazz host the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Markkanen's 24.3 points per game average is 0.2 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Markkanen has averaged 4.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +172)

The 14.5-point over/under set for John Collins on Tuesday is 1.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has collected 11.0 rebounds per game, 2.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He makes 1.0 three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: -179)

The 20.5-point prop total for Jordan Clarkson on Tuesday is 5.8 higher than his scoring average, which is 14.7.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Clarkson averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Clarkson's 1.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Tuesday's prop bet for Sharpe is 21.5 points, 2.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 5.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).

Sharpe has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Sharpe averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

