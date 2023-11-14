Tuesday's 9:00 PM ET matchup between the Utah Jazz (3-7) and the Portland Trail Blazers (3-6) at Delta Center features the Jazz's John Collins and the Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe as players to watch.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, ROOT Sports NW

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz were victorious in their previous game against the Grizzlies, 127-121, on Friday. Jordan Clarkson starred with 26 points, plus four rebounds and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Clarkson 26 4 4 2 1 2 Lauri Markkanen 26 7 1 2 2 4 John Collins 18 3 0 0 4 3

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 24.3 points, 1.3 assists and 8.3 boards per game.

Collins averages 13 points, 11 boards and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Clarkson is averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.

Kelly Olynyk posts 9.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Keyonte George posts 9.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.

