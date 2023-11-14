The Utah Jazz, John Collins included, match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 127-121 win versus the Grizzlies, Collins put up 18 points and four blocks.

In this article, we look at Collins' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (+100)

Over 14.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-102)

Over 8.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+172)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Trail Blazers gave up 117.4 points per contest last season, 23rd in the NBA.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers gave up 43.2 rebounds per game last year, 14th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers were last in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 27 per game.

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the league in that category.

John Collins vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 23 6 3 0 0 1 0 1/30/2023 38 16 6 3 0 0 0

