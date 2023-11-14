Jordan Clarkson and his Utah Jazz teammates face the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Clarkson, in his most recent time out, had 26 points, four assists and two steals in a 127-121 win over the Grizzlies.

We're going to break down Clarkson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (+100)

Over 20.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-120)

Over 3.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-132)

Over 4.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-179)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the NBA last season, allowing 117.4 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the league last year, conceding 43.2 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers were last in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 27 per contest.

The Trail Blazers allowed 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 18th in the league in that category.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 30 18 1 3 3 0 1 12/3/2022 36 24 5 3 1 0 0 11/19/2022 36 28 2 4 2 0 1

