Lauri Markkanen NBA Player Preview vs. the Trail Blazers - November 14
Lauri Markkanen will take the court for the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Portland Trail Blazers.
In this piece we'll break down Markkanen's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers
- Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-110)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-139)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)
Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the league defensively last year, giving up 117.4 points per game.
- The Trail Blazers allowed 43.2 rebounds on average last year, 14th in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers allowed 27 per game last year, ranking them last in the NBA.
- In terms of three-point defense, the Trail Blazers were ranked 18th in the league last season, giving up 12.5 makes per game.
Lauri Markkanen vs. the Trail Blazers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/22/2023
|33
|40
|12
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1/25/2023
|34
|24
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|12/3/2022
|35
|21
|6
|2
|4
|1
|3
|11/19/2022
|32
|23
|10
|2
|3
|0
|1
