The Utah Jazz, Ochai Agbaji included, face the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 10, Agbaji produced 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 127-121 win against the Grizzlies.

Now let's examine Agbaji's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Ochai Agbaji Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-115)

Over 9.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-102)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the league last season, giving up 117.4 points per contest.

The Trail Blazers conceded 43.2 rebounds on average last season, 14th in the league.

The Trail Blazers allowed 27 assists per contest last season (worst in the NBA).

The Trail Blazers gave up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league in that category.

Ochai Agbaji vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 32 7 3 3 2 0 1 1/25/2023 12 0 2 2 0 0 0

