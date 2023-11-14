The Utah Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker included, match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 127-121 win over the Grizzlies, Horton-Tucker had 13 points.

In this piece we'll examine Horton-Tucker's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-106)

Over 8.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+132)

Over 3.5 (+132) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Trail Blazers conceded 117.4 points per game last season, 23rd in the NBA.

Conceding 43.2 rebounds per game last season, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers conceded 27 per contest last year, ranking them last in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the NBA last season, allowing 12.5 makes per contest.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 25 11 4 7 1 0 0 1/25/2023 14 12 1 2 1 0 0 12/3/2022 17 2 3 3 0 0 1 11/19/2022 32 8 5 2 0 1 1

