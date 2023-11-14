The Toledo Rockets (9-1) are 10-point favorites on the road against the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Each team has a tough pass defense, with the Rockets 12th in the nation, and the Falcons 21st. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Bowling Green matchup.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-10) 52.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-10.5) 51.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Toledo is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Rockets have been favored by 10 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Bowling Green has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

Toledo & Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds

Toledo To Win the MAC -225 Bet $225 to win $100 Bowling Green To Win the MAC +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600

