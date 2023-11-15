Alexander Wennberg and the Seattle Kraken will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Rogers Place. Does a bet on Wennberg intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg has averaged 18:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Wennberg has yet to score a goal this season through 16 games played.

Despite recording points in four of 16 games this season, Wennberg has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Wennberg has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 16 games played.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 40.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 16 Games 5 4 Points 3 0 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

