Wednesday's contest features the Boise State Broncos (2-0) and the UC Riverside Highlanders (0-2) clashing at ExtraMile Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-51 win for heavily favored Boise State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 15.

In their last time out, the Broncos won on Monday 76-47 against Weber State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boise State vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boise State vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 79, UC Riverside 51

Other MWC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Boise State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Broncos put up 65.9 points per game (160th in college basketball) last season while allowing 62.7 per contest (129th in college basketball). They had a +108 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Offensively, Boise State tallied 63.8 points per game last season in conference action. To compare, its season average (65.9 points per game) was 2.1 PPG higher.

At home, the Broncos put up 8.2 more points per game last year (70.2) than they did in away games (62.0).

Boise State surrendered 61.9 points per game last season at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than it allowed on the road (64.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.