Will Brian Dumoulin Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 15?
On Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Brian Dumoulin going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dumoulin stats and insights
- In two of 16 games this season, Dumoulin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Dumoulin has zero points on the power play.
- Dumoulin averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 52 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 11.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dumoulin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|16:08
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|18:00
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|14:52
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.