Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 15
The Eastern's best teams, the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) and the Boston Celtics (8-2), take the court at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics are favored by 3.5 points on the road.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 115 - 76ers 113
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics vs 76ers Injury Report
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Odds/Over/Under
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-2.1)
- Pick OU:
Over (223.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 227.8
- The 76ers' .800 ATS win percentage (8-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .700 mark (7-3-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- Boston (7-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (77.8%) than Philadelphia (1-0) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (100%).
- Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the point total 60% of the time this season (six out of 10). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (five out of 10).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 8-2, a better record than the 76ers have posted (1-1) as moneyline underdogs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics Performance Insights
- The Celtics have been getting things done at both ends of the court this season, ranking fifth-best in the NBA in points per game (119.6) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (105.9).
- Boston is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking best in the league with 48.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 10th with 42.6 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Celtics rank 17th in the NBA with 25.2 assists per contest.
- Boston, who ranks sixth in the league with 12.5 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.1 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the NBA.
- The Celtics have a 36.9% three-point percentage this season (eighth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 16.1 three-pointers per contest (second-best).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
76ers Performance Insights
- On offense, the 76ers are the third-best team in the NBA (121.2 points per game). Defensively, they are 11th (111.7 points allowed per game).
- Philadelphia is seventh in the NBA in rebounds per game (46.8) and second-best in rebounds allowed (41.1).
- The 76ers are 15th in the league in assists (25.3 per game) in 2023-24.
- Philadelphia is 10th in the league in turnovers per game (13.2) and 16th in turnovers forced (13.9).
- In 2023-24 the 76ers are fifth-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.7 per game) and rank 10th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.