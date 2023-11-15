Eeli Tolvanen will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Edmonton Oilers face off on Wednesday at Rogers Place, starting at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Tolvanen are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:23 per game on the ice, is -1.

Tolvanen has a goal in three of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Tolvanen has registered a point in a game eight times this year out of 16 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In six of 16 games this season, Tolvanen has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Tolvanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Tolvanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 52 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 16 Games 6 9 Points 3 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

