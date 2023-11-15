Wednesday's game at Reed Gym has the Idaho State Bengals (1-1) matching up with the UCSB Gauchos (1-0) at 9:00 PM (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a 70-66 win for Idaho State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Bengals are coming off of a 64-47 loss to Washington State in their last outing on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho State vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho State vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho State 70, UCSB 66

Other Big Sky Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Idaho State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bengals put up 55.8 points per game (333rd in college basketball) while giving up 58.3 per contest last season (39th in college basketball). They had a -75 scoring differential and were outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Idaho State put up 56.9 points per game last season in conference action, which was 1.1 more points per game than its overall average (55.8).

Offensively the Bengals fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 59.4 points per game, compared to 53.2 per game away from home.

Idaho State ceded 58.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 57.8 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.