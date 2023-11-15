The Idaho State Bengals (1-1) take the court against the UCSB Gauchos (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho State vs. UCSB 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Gauchos' 66.8 points per game last year were 8.5 more points than the 58.3 the Bengals gave up.
  • UCSB went 8-0 last season when giving up fewer than 55.8 points.
  • Last year, the 55.8 points per game the Bengals averaged were 5.3 fewer points than the Gauchos allowed (61.1).
  • When Idaho State scored more than 61.1 points last season, it went 6-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Park (AZ) W 97-58 Reed Gym
11/12/2023 @ Washington State L 64-47 Beasley Coliseum
11/15/2023 UCSB - Reed Gym
11/19/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
11/24/2023 Washington - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.