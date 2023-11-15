How to Watch the Idaho State vs. UCSB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Idaho State Bengals (1-1) take the court against the UCSB Gauchos (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho State vs. UCSB 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Gauchos' 66.8 points per game last year were 8.5 more points than the 58.3 the Bengals gave up.
- UCSB went 8-0 last season when giving up fewer than 55.8 points.
- Last year, the 55.8 points per game the Bengals averaged were 5.3 fewer points than the Gauchos allowed (61.1).
- When Idaho State scored more than 61.1 points last season, it went 6-2.
Idaho State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Park (AZ)
|W 97-58
|Reed Gym
|11/12/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 64-47
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|UCSB
|-
|Reed Gym
|11/19/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Washington
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
