The Idaho State Bengals (1-1) take the court against the UCSB Gauchos (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho State vs. UCSB 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Gauchos' 66.8 points per game last year were 8.5 more points than the 58.3 the Bengals gave up.

UCSB went 8-0 last season when giving up fewer than 55.8 points.

Last year, the 55.8 points per game the Bengals averaged were 5.3 fewer points than the Gauchos allowed (61.1).

When Idaho State scored more than 61.1 points last season, it went 6-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho State Schedule