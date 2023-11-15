The Seattle Kraken, including Jaden Schwartz, will be on the ice Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Looking to wager on Schwartz's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Schwartz has averaged 17:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Schwartz has scored a goal in seven of 16 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 11 of 16 games this year, Schwartz has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Schwartz has an assist in five of 16 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Schwartz has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Schwartz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 52 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 16 Games 5 14 Points 5 8 Goals 3 6 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.