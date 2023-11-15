The Seattle Kraken, including Jared McCann, will be on the ice Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. If you'd like to wager on McCann's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jared McCann vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McCann Season Stats Insights

McCann has averaged 16:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

McCann has a goal in six games this season through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

McCann has a point in six of 16 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

McCann has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 16 games played.

The implied probability that McCann hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of McCann having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McCann Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 52 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 16 Games 5 9 Points 2 6 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.