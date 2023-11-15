The Seattle Kraken, Jordan Eberle included, will face the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Eberle in that upcoming Kraken-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Eberle has averaged 14:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

Eberle has scored a goal in one of 13 games this year.

Eberle has a point in three of 13 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of 13 games this year, Eberle has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Eberle hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 52 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 13 Games 5 4 Points 1 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

