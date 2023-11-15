The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers is set for Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Justin Schultz find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Schultz stats and insights

Schultz has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (zero shots).

Schultz has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 52 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.5 hits and 11.4 blocked shots per game.

Schultz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:48 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:20 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 2 0 2 16:15 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:51 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:31 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:36 Away W 5-4 OT

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

