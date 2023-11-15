For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Kailer Yamamoto a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Yamamoto stats and insights

  • Yamamoto has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Oilers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Yamamoto has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.5 hits and 11.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Yamamoto recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:29 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 11:36 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:10 Away L 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 6:59 Away W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.