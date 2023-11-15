The Edmonton Oilers (4-9-1) will host the Seattle Kraken (5-8-3) on Wednesday, with the Oilers coming off a victory and the Kraken off a defeat.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Kraken vs Oilers Additional Info

Kraken vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Kraken Oilers 4-1 EDM

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 56 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 28th in the league.

With 40 goals (2.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 29 goals during that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jaden Schwartz 16 8 6 14 3 10 60% Vince Dunn 16 2 12 14 8 9 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 16 6 6 12 7 9 44.4% Jared McCann 16 6 3 9 3 1 56.5% Eeli Tolvanen 16 3 6 9 3 4 38.5%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have allowed 52 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL action in goals against.

The Oilers' 39 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Oilers are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 28 goals during that span.

Oilers Key Players