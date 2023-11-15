Wednesday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Edmonton Oilers (4-9-1, -190 on the moneyline to win) and the Seattle Kraken (5-8-3, +155 moneyline odds) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Kraken vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Kraken vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Edmonton's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals eight times.

The Oilers have won 36.4% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (4-7).

The Kraken have been the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent in four, or 36.4%, of those games.

Edmonton has played three times with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter, and lost each game.

Seattle has played with moneyline odds of +155 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 3-6 5-5-0 6.6 2.80 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.80 3.40 8 24.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 6-3-1 6.3 2.90 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.90 3.40 9 31.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

