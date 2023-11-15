Leon Draisaitl and Jaden Schwartz are two of the best players to watch when the Edmonton Oilers play the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place on Wednesday, November 15 at 8:30 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Oilers Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Seattle's Schwartz has recorded six assists and eight goals in 16 games. That's good for 14 points.

Vince Dunn has made a major impact for Seattle this season with 14 points (two goals and 12 assists).

This season, Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored six goals and contributed six assists for Seattle, giving him a point total of 12.

In the crease, Joey Daccord has a 2-2-3 record this season, with a .903 save percentage (34th in the league). In 8 games, he has 215 saves, and has allowed 23 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Oilers Players to Watch

Draisaitl has been vital to Edmonton this season, collecting 19 points in 14 games.

Zach Hyman has chipped in with 14 points (eight goals, six assists).

Evan Bouchard has posted three goals and nine assists for Edmonton.

Stuart Skinner's record is 3-5-1. He has given up 31 goals (3.27 goals against average) and racked up 218 saves.

Kraken vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 24th 2.79 Goals Scored 2.5 29th 30th 3.71 Goals Allowed 3.5 24th 4th 34 Shots 29.2 24th 8th 28.9 Shots Allowed 31.3 21st 7th 26.53% Power Play % 25.53% 8th 28th 71.7% Penalty Kill % 71.43% 29th

