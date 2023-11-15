The Edmonton Oilers (4-9-1) square off against the Seattle Kraken (5-8-3) at Rogers Place on Wednesday, November 15 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Oilers defeated the New York Islanders 4-1 in their last game, while the Kraken are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Kraken vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-185) Kraken (+150) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 11 games this season, and won four (36.4%).

Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 40.0% chance to win.

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in six of 16 games this season.

Kraken vs Oilers Additional Info

Kraken vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 39 (27th) Goals 40 (26th) 52 (22nd) Goals Allowed 56 (28th) 13 (9th) Power Play Goals 12 (12th) 15 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (24th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle owns a 7-3-0 record versus the spread while finishing 4-4-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Six of Seattle's last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Kraken have averaged a total of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this game's over/under of 6.5.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents averaged 1.3 more goals than their season game score average of 7.1 goals.

The Kraken have the NHL's 26th-ranked scoring offense (40 total goals, 2.5 per game).

The Kraken have given up 3.5 goals per game, 56 total, which ranks 28th among NHL teams.

They have a -16 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.

