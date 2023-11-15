Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Leon Draisaitl, Vince Dunn and others in the Edmonton Oilers-Seattle Kraken matchup at Rogers Place on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Dunn has recorded two goals and 12 assists in 16 games for Seattle, good for 14 points.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 13 0 1 1 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 9 0 2 2 2 at Coyotes Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Flames Nov. 4 0 1 1 3

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Jaden Schwartz has racked up 14 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has eight goals and six assists.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 13 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 11 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 4 1 0 1 1

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Oliver Bjorkstrand's six goals and six assists add up to 12 points this season.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 13 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Nov. 9 2 0 2 2 at Coyotes Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Flames Nov. 4 1 0 1 1

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Draisaitl, who has scored 19 points in 14 games (six goals and 13 assists).

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 13 1 3 4 2 at Kraken Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 at Sharks Nov. 9 0 1 1 5 at Canucks Nov. 6 1 0 1 5 vs. Predators Nov. 4 0 0 0 1

Zach Hyman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Zach Hyman is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 14 points (eight goals, six assists) to the team.

Hyman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 13 1 0 1 4 at Kraken Nov. 11 3 0 3 4 at Sharks Nov. 9 0 0 0 4 at Canucks Nov. 6 0 0 0 2 vs. Predators Nov. 4 1 0 1 3

