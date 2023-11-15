The Seattle Kraken, with Matthew Beniers, take the ice Wednesday versus the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Beniers' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:40 per game on the ice, is -15.

In one of 16 games this year, Beniers has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In five of 16 games this year, Beniers has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of 16 games this season, Beniers has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Beniers' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

There is a 37% chance of Beniers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 52 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 16 Games 5 7 Points 3 1 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.