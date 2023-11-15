On Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Pierre-Edouard Bellemare going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Bellemare scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (zero shots).

Bellemare has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 52 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.5 hits and 11.4 blocked shots per game.

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:34 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:31 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:46 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:35 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:55 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:34 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:14 Away W 5-4 OT 10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 4-1 10/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 11:08 Home W 7-4 10/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:06 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

