The Seattle Kraken, with Alexander Wennberg, take the ice Thursday against the New York Islanders at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Wennberg are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In one of 17 games this season, Wennberg has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Wennberg has a point in five games this year through 17 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Wennberg has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 17 games played.

The implied probability that Wennberg hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Wennberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 17 Games 2 5 Points 0 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.