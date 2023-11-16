Will Brian Dumoulin Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 16?
Should you bet on Brian Dumoulin to light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken and the New York Islanders meet up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumoulin stats and insights
- Dumoulin has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- Dumoulin has no points on the power play.
- Dumoulin's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are giving up 48 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Dumoulin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|16:08
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|18:00
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Kraken vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
