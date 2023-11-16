For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the New York Islanders on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jared McCann a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

McCann has scored in seven of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 48 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:55 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:16 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:19 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 2 1 1 15:48 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 18:06 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:23 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:02 Away L 3-2 OT

Kraken vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

