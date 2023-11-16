Will Jordan Eberle Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 16?
Can we anticipate Jordan Eberle scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken match up against the New York Islanders at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Eberle stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Eberle scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 48 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Eberle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|18:25
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|19:26
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/21/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|W 7-4
Kraken vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
