Can we anticipate Jordan Eberle scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken match up against the New York Islanders at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

  • In one of 14 games this season, Eberle scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 48 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Eberle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:25 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:58 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:26 Away W 5-4 OT
10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 4-1
10/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 7-4

Kraken vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

