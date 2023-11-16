The Seattle Kraken, Jordan Eberle among them, play the New York Islanders on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to wager on Eberle's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jordan Eberle vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle has averaged 14:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

Eberle has scored a goal in one of 14 games this season.

Eberle has recorded a point in a game four times this year out of 14 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Eberle has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 14 games played.

The implied probability that Eberle goes over his points prop total is 54.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Eberle Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 48 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 14 Games 2 5 Points 0 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

