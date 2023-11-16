Will Kailer Yamamoto Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 16?
Should you wager on Kailer Yamamoto to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the New York Islanders go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Yamamoto stats and insights
- Yamamoto has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- On the power play, Yamamoto has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Yamamoto averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Yamamoto recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|11:36
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:10
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Kraken vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
