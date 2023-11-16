Kraken vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - November 16
Going into a matchup with the New York Islanders (5-6-4), the Seattle Kraken (5-8-4) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16 at Climate Pledge Arena.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Pelech
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Kraken vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Kraken Season Insights
- Seattle's 43 total goals (2.5 per game) make it the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (-17) ranks 31st in the league.
Islanders Season Insights
- With 36 goals (2.4 per game), the Islanders have the league's 29th-ranked offense.
- New York's total of 48 goals allowed (3.2 per game) ranks 16th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -12, they are 26th in the league.
Kraken vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-115)
|Islanders (-105)
|6
