The Seattle Kraken will host the New York Islanders on Thursday, November 16, with the Kraken having lost three straight, and the Islanders on a six-game losing streak.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Islanders Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kraken are giving up 60 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th in league action.

The Kraken rank 25th in the NHL with 43 goals scored (2.5 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 27 goals over that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 17 2 13 15 8 9 - Jaden Schwartz 17 8 6 14 4 10 59.7% Oliver Bjorkstrand 17 6 7 13 7 9 40% Jared McCann 17 7 3 10 3 3 54.2% Eeli Tolvanen 17 3 7 10 3 5 38.5%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders allow 3.2 goals per game (48 in total), 16th in the league.

The Islanders have 36 goals this season (2.4 per game), 29th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Islanders have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that span.

Islanders Key Players