Among the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Seattle Kraken face the New York Islanders on Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena -- starting at 10:00 PM ET -- are the Kraken's Vince Dunn and the Islanders' Noah Dobson.

Kraken vs. Islanders Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Dunn has been a big player for Seattle this season, collecting 15 points in 17 games.

Jaden Schwartz is another important player for Seattle, with 14 points (0.8 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding six assists.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored six goals and added seven assists in 17 games for Seattle.

Joey Daccord 's record is 2-2-4. He has conceded 27 goals (3.0 goals against average) and racked up 242 saves with a .900% save percentage (36th in league).

Islanders Players to Watch

Dobson is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 13 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled five goals and eight assists in 15 games (playing 24:29 per game).

Bo Horvat is a key contributor for New York, with 12 total points this season. In 14 games, he has netted five goals and provided seven assists.

This season, New York's Mathew Barzal has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) this season.

In the crease, Semyon Varlamov has a .940 save percentage (third-best in the league), with 157 total saves, while conceding 10 goals (2.0 goals against average). He has put up a 2-3-0 record between the posts for New York this season.

Kraken vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 29th 2.53 Goals Scored 2.40 30th 25th 3.53 Goals Allowed 3.20 15th 24th 29.5 Shots 31.3 13th 21st 31.3 Shots Allowed 35.3 31st 9th 23.08% Power Play % 20.00% 17th 26th 73.08% Penalty Kill % 71.15% 29th

