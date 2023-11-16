A pair of struggling teams square off when the Seattle Kraken (5-8-4) host the New York Islanders (5-6-4) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN. The Kraken have lost three straight, while the Islanders are on a six-game losing streak.

Kraken vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-115) Islanders (-105) 6 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been a moneyline favorite three times this season, and have finished 1-2 in those games.

Seattle is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

The Kraken have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Seattle's 17 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals nine times.

Kraken vs Islanders Additional Info

Kraken vs. Islanders Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 43 (25th) Goals 36 (29th) 60 (30th) Goals Allowed 48 (16th) 12 (12th) Power Play Goals 8 (23rd) 14 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (26th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has a 7-3-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 3-4-3 overall.

In its past 10 games, Seattle went over six times.

The Kraken and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken's goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.

The Kraken offense's 43 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

The Kraken are ranked 30th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 60 total goals (3.5 per game).

They're ranked 31st in the league with a -17 goal differential .

