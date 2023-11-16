Kraken vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
A pair of struggling teams square off when the Seattle Kraken (5-8-4) host the New York Islanders (5-6-4) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN. The Kraken have lost three straight, while the Islanders are on a six-game losing streak.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kraken vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kraken (-115)
|Islanders (-105)
|6
|Kraken (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been a moneyline favorite three times this season, and have finished 1-2 in those games.
- Seattle is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- The Kraken have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Seattle's 17 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals nine times.
Kraken vs Islanders Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kraken vs. Islanders Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|43 (25th)
|Goals
|36 (29th)
|60 (30th)
|Goals Allowed
|48 (16th)
|12 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (23rd)
|14 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|15 (26th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has a 7-3-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 3-4-3 overall.
- In its past 10 games, Seattle went over six times.
- The Kraken and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken's goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.
- The Kraken offense's 43 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- The Kraken are ranked 30th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 60 total goals (3.5 per game).
- They're ranked 31st in the league with a -17 goal differential .
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.