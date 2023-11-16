Vince Dunn and Noah Dobson are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Seattle Kraken and the New York Islanders play at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).

Kraken vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Dunn has been vital to Seattle this season, with 15 points in 17 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 15 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 13 0 1 1 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 9 0 2 2 2 at Coyotes Nov. 7 0 0 0 2

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Jaden Schwartz is another of Seattle's offensive options, contributing 14 points (eight goals, six assists) to the team.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 15 0 0 0 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 13 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 11 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 7 1 0 1 2

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has 13 total points for Seattle, with six goals and seven assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 15 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 13 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Nov. 9 2 0 2 2 at Coyotes Nov. 7 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Dobson has scored five goals (0.3 per game) and put up eight assists (0.5 per game), fueling the New York offense with 13 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 12.5%.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 15 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Nov. 13 0 0 0 0 vs. Capitals Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Wild Nov. 7 1 0 1 2

Bo Horvat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Bo Horvat has helped lead the offense for New York this season with five goals and seven assists.

Horvat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 15 1 0 1 3 at Oilers Nov. 13 0 1 1 1 vs. Capitals Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Bruins Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Nov. 7 0 0 0 0

