On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the New York Islanders. Is Matthew Beniers going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Beniers stats and insights

  • Beniers has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
  • Beniers has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On defense, the Islanders are conceding 48 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Beniers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:32 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:25 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 21:08 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 21:13 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:41 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:28 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:04 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:30 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.