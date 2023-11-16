Will Matthew Beniers Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 16?
On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the New York Islanders. Is Matthew Beniers going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Beniers stats and insights
- Beniers has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
- Beniers has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are conceding 48 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Beniers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|21:08
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|21:13
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Kraken vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
