Can we anticipate Oliver Bjorkstrand finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken play the New York Islanders at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

  • Bjorkstrand has scored in five of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Bjorkstrand's shooting percentage is 17.1%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:57 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 14:39 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:54 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:03 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:00 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:26 Away L 3-2 OT

Kraken vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

