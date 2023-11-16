On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the New York Islanders. Is Vince Dunn going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dunn stats and insights

  • In two of 17 games this season, Dunn has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.
  • On the power play, Dunn has accumulated one goal and six assists.
  • He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On defense, the Islanders are giving up 48 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dunn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 23:34 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:53 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 26:08 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 22:05 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 26:38 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:20 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 22:24 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 26:45 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:28 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.