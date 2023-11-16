Will Will Borgen Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 16?
In the upcoming matchup versus the New York Islanders, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Will Borgen to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Borgen stats and insights
- Borgen is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.
- Borgen has zero points on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are conceding 48 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Borgen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|17:53
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Kraken vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
