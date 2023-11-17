Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bonneville County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Bonneville County, Idaho this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bonneville County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Hillcrest High School at Bishop Kelly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 17
- Location: Middleton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.