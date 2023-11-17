Friday's contest between the Idaho Vandals (1-1) and the CSU Fullerton Titans (1-1) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 62-58 based on our computer prediction, with Idaho coming out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM on November 17.

The Vandals lost their last game 65-55 against Cal Poly on Wednesday.

Idaho vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Idaho vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 62, CSU Fullerton 58

Idaho Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vandals' -63 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 69.7 points per game (87th in college basketball) while giving up 71.8 per contest (331st in college basketball).

Idaho averaged 0.9 fewer points in Big Sky play (68.8) than overall (69.7).

In 2022-23, the Vandals scored 5.6 more points per game at home (73.9) than away (68.3).

At home, Idaho gave up 67.7 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than it allowed away (73.9).

