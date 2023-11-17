The Utah Jazz (2-4) clash with the Phoenix Suns (2-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily.

Jazz vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, KJZZ, AZFamily

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 24.3 points, 1.3 assists and 8.3 boards per game.

John Collins puts up 13 points, 1.7 assists and 11 boards per game.

Jordan Clarkson averages 14.7 points, 3.3 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per game.

Kelly Olynyk posts 9.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 78.6% from the field (fifth in NBA).

Keyonte George puts up 9.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant is putting up 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He's also sinking 47.5% of his shots from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per game.

On a per-game basis, Jusuf Nurkic gives the Suns 9.3 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Eric Gordon is averaging 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 41.3% of his shots from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Jordan Goodwin is averaging 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 32.1% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

Josh Okogie gives the Suns 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jazz vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Jazz Suns 114.3 Points Avg. 112.8 118 Points Allowed Avg. 111 45.8% Field Goal % 48.6% 37.4% Three Point % 37.2%

