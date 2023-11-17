The Utah Jazz (4-7) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Phoenix Suns (5-6) on Friday, November 17 at Delta Center, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Jazz secured a 115-99 win over the Trail Blazers. Jordan Clarkson totaled 30 points, one rebound and three assists for the Jazz.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Walker Kessler C Out Elbow 5.7 5.7 0.3

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Bradley Beal: Out (Back)

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

