The Utah Jazz (4-7) take on the Phoenix Suns (5-6) at Delta Center on November 17, 2023.

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 45.9% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

Utah is 3-3 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 12th.

The Jazz's 114.0 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 112.4 the Suns give up.

Utah is 4-4 when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz score 119.0 points per game, 9.2 more than on the road (109.8). Defensively they give up 114.2 points per game at home, 9.8 less than away (124.0).

This year the Jazz are picking up more assists at home (27.4 per game) than on the road (27.0).

