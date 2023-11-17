How to Watch the Jazz vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (4-7) take on the Phoenix Suns (5-6) at Delta Center on November 17, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Jazz vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Jazz vs Suns Additional Info
|Suns vs Jazz Injury Report
|Suns vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Suns vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Jazz Prediction
|Suns vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Jazz Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 45.9% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
- Utah is 3-3 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 12th.
- The Jazz's 114.0 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 112.4 the Suns give up.
- Utah is 4-4 when it scores more than 112.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Jazz score 119.0 points per game, 9.2 more than on the road (109.8). Defensively they give up 114.2 points per game at home, 9.8 less than away (124.0).
- At home Utah is conceding 114.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than it is on the road (124.0).
- This year the Jazz are picking up more assists at home (27.4 per game) than on the road (27.0).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Walker Kessler
|Out
|Elbow
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.