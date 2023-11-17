Jordan Clarkson and his Utah Jazz teammates will face the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Clarkson, in his last showing, had 30 points and two steals in a 115-99 win over the Trail Blazers.

Below we will look at Clarkson's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-115)

Over 22.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+106)

Over 3.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Over 4.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-200)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were ranked sixth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 111.6 points per game.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked team in the league last year, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Suns were ranked third in the league defensively last season, conceding 23.4 per contest.

Conceding 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, the Suns were third in the NBA in that category.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 22 7 2 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.